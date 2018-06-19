Image copyright Other Image caption Ex-Saints youth coach Bob Higgins is accused of multiple counts of indecent assault against boys

A former Southampton FC youth manager raised concerns about allegations of sexual assault against a club coach, a court has heard.

Dave Merrington told a jury Bob Higgins had been the subject of "banter of a sexual nature" among youth players.

Mr Merrington, who later became first team manager, said the coach resigned days after the issue was raised.

Mr Higgins, 65, denies 50 counts of indecent assault against teenage boys between 1971 and 1996.

Mr Merrington told Salisbury Crown Court he felt "very disturbed" when he heard players talking about Mr Higgins in a minibus after a match.

He said he had become concerned and had spoken to an apprentice player, who told him that Mr Higgins had sexually assaulted him when he was younger.

Mr Merrington told the jury he raised the issue at a staff meeting and was later told to discuss it with Mr Higgins, who became "very angry" and threatened to sue those involved.

"I tried to calm him down. Within a week or a fortnight he had resigned," he added.

Image caption Dean Radford described how he was the victim of a "painful" sexual assault

Giving evidence, a former Southampton trainee told how he endured a "painful" sexual assault inflicted by Mr Higgins during treatment for a back injury.

Dean Radford cried as he described the attack, after which he said Mr Higgins told him: "That should ease the bruising."

Under cross-examination, Mr Radford, who has waived his right to anonymity, said he "idolised" Mr Higgins.

The court was also read a letter written by Mr Radford in which he described Mr Higgins as "my greatest friend ever, always".

Defence barrister Alistair MacDonald QC said it was "inconceivable" he would have written the statement if the abuse had happened.

Mr Radford said: "He had that power over me. I wanted to be a footballer more than anything so I felt I had to go along with what he wanted. It did happen."

Image caption Bob Higgins denies assaulting teenage boys between 1971 and 1996

Mr Higgins, from Southampton, is accused of attacking 24 teenagers, mostly football club trainees.

The charges were brought after the NSPCC set up a helpline to deal with sexual abuse in football, jurors have previously been told.

The trial continues.