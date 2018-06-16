Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Man, 92, rescued from burning bungalow in Fleet

  • 16 June 2018
A 92-year-old man has been rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital after his bungalow caught fire in Hampshire.

The blaze, which spread to the roof of the bungalow in Moreton Close, Church Crookham, Fleet, broke out shortly before 18:00 BST on Friday.

More than 35 firefighters were involved in controlling the fire.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the man suffered smoke inhalation. His condition is unknown.

The service said no-one else was injured.

The cause of the fire was not yet known but was being treated as accidental.

