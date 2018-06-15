Image caption The assault happened behind Guys and Dolls Tattoo and Piercing Studio in Shirley

Two men have been arrested following the rape of a woman behind a tattoo studio in Southampton.

The 28-year-old victim was attacked in an alleyway off Howards Grove behind Guys and Dolls Tattoo and Piercing Studio in Shirley.

It happened at about 01:30 BST on 3 June.

Police said, two men in their 30s, both from Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of rape and have been released while investigations continue.