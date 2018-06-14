Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Andover stabbing: Man charged with murder

  • 14 June 2018
Image caption The body of William Rudiak was found at a house in Turin Court

A man has been charged with murdering a man found stabbed to death in Andover.

The body of 26-year-old William Rudiak was found in a house in Turin Court in the early hours of Monday after reports he had been attacked.

Police said Mr Rudiak, of Winchester Road in Chandler's Ford, died following a single stab wound.

Ben Harvey, 21, of Ridges View, Little London, has also been charged with aggravated burglary, and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Police said the report of the assault in Turin Court came in at 03:11 BST, a sexual assault on a young woman in nearby Little London was reported 45 minutes later.

He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court.

