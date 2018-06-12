Image copyright Google Image caption A 26-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene at Turin Court, Andover

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 26-year-old man in Hampshire.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to a report of a serious assault at a house in Andover early on Monday.

Detectives are also investigating a sexual assault on a young woman in nearby Little London.

A 21-year-old from the Andover area has been arrested in connection with both incidents.

Police said the report of the assault in Turin Court, Andover came in at 03:11 BST on Monday, with a sexual assault being reported 45 minutes later.

The dead man's next of kin have been informed.

Ch Insp Kory Thorne said: "We know this will be concerning to residents but I would like to reassure them that detectives are working hard to determine what happened.

"Officers will carry out house-to-house enquiries in the coming days, so residents will see additional police officers in the area."