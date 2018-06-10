Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Arrests after man 'suffers stab wounds'

  • 10 June 2018

Two men have been arrested after a 23-year-old man suffered "suspected stab wounds" in Portsmouth, police say.

The victim, from Southampton, was taken to hospital with "serious but not life-threatening" injuries after an incident involving four men.

It started inside a property in London Road before moving outside into the street at 04:40 BST on Sunday.

The men, 25 and 27 from Southampton and Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites