Arrests after man 'suffers stab wounds'

Two men have been arrested after a 23-year-old man suffered "suspected stab wounds" in Portsmouth, police say.

The victim, from Southampton, was taken to hospital with "serious but not life-threatening" injuries after an incident involving four men.

It started inside a property in London Road before moving outside into the street at 04:40 BST on Sunday.

The men, 25 and 27 from Southampton and Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.