Southampton flat block fire treated as arson

  • 10 June 2018
Flat fire Image copyright SCAS HART
Image caption Up to 40 firefighters tackled the fire at its peak

A fire that swept through a block of flats is believed to have been started deliberately, police say.

Two first-floor flats and the roof of the block in Park Gate, Southampton, were badly damaged in the blaze, which spread through the upper half of the building.

About 40 firefighters tackled the flames at the property in Botley Road just before 22:30 BST on Saturday.

Police say the incident is being treated as arson.

