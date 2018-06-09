A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died after he crashed in Portsmouth.

The rider, from Havant, died on his way to hospital after he came off his Yamaha machine in Winston Churchill Avenue.

His next of kin have been informed after the collision at 01:00 BST on Saturday.

Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision including the rider of a blue motorbike who "appeared to be travelling with the Yamaha".