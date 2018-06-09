Winchester unexploded 'WW2' bomb closes city centre
Homes were evacuated and part of a city centre was closed after a suspected World War Two bomb was discovered in a river.
The piece of unexploded ordnance was found in the River Itchen near Blue Ball Hill, Winchester.
A bomb disposal team removed the device but the area was closed off to the public until about 20:20 BST on Friday.
Road closures were later lifted, and residents were allowed to return to their homes.
A performance by comedian Shappi Khorsandi at the Theatre Royal Winchester went ahead.
She tweeted: "I'm so excited my Winchester show is sold out... this is my uni town and all my uni friends have come too... but Winchester city centre has been closed because [of an] unexploded WW2 bomb."
"That's so Winchester," she added.