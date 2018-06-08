Image copyright Police handout Image caption David Corfield, 81, was held in "high esteem" in his home village of Winchfield

A former ballroom dancer killed after being hit by a heavy goods vehicle has been described as "a much loved husband, father and grandfather".

David Corfield, 81, died following the crash in Hartley Wintney High Street shortly after midday on Monday.

In a statement, his relatives said Mr Corfield had danced competitively with wife Mary for more than 50 years.

"His sense of humour, natural energy and generosity will be sadly missed," the family's tribute added.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on in the High Street at 12:20 BST on Monday

The statement said the former insurance worker was held in "high esteem" by his local community after serving as churchwarden and treasurer at St Mary's Church in Winchfield for more than 30 years.

He had also been chairman of the English Amateur Dancesport Association, and in 1998 won the first over-50s Open British Championship for ballroom dancing in Blackpool.

"The family would like to thank the community and emergency services for their support in such difficult circumstances, particularly those who helped at the time," the statement added.

Hampshire police said it was continuing to appeal for witnesses following the crash.