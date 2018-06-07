Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The CCTV shows a man on a mountain bike at the traffic lights outside the nearby Salisbury Arms pub

CCTV images of a suspect have been released after a woman was raped behind a tattoo studio in Southampton.

The victim, in her 20s, was assaulted in Howards Grove, at the back of Guys and Dolls Tattoo and Piercing Studio, in Shirley, on Sunday.

Police said she was on her bicycle when she was approached and attacked by a man, also on a bike.

A 24-year-old man, from Southampton, arrested on suspicion of rape, has since been released without charge.

The CCTV stills show a man on a mountain bike at the traffic lights outside the nearby Salisbury Arms pub shortly after 01:00 BST.

He is described as British, wearing a dark top - which appears light in the CCTV - and carrying a black holdall bag.

Police said he rode away from the scene in the direction of Millbrook after the attack.