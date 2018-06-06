Image caption The assault happened behind Guys and Dolls Tattoo and Piercing Studio in Shirley

A man arrested after a woman was raped behind a tattoo studio has been released.

The victim was riding her bike when she was approached by a man on a bike in Shirley High Street, Southampton, at about 01:30 BST on Sunday.

He then assaulted the 28-year-old in Howards Grove behind Guys and Dolls Tattoo and Piercing Studio.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of rape has since been released from custody, police said.

The man on the bike has been described as white, in his early 20s, with a local accent, riding a mountain bike and carrying a black record-style bag.

Hampshire Constabulary previous appealed for three witnesses - one man and two women - who came to the aid of the victim shortly afterwards to come forward.

The force has advised people to avoid walking in the city alone at night and "consider booking a taxi or getting a lift with a friend".