Woman raped behind Southampton tattoo studio

  • 3 June 2018
Guys and Dolls Tattoo and Piercing Studio in Shirley
A man has been arrested after a woman was raped behind a tattoo studio.

The victim, in her 20s, was assaulted in Howards Grove, at the back of Guys and Dolls Tattoo and Piercing Studio in Shirley, Southampton, at 01:30 BST.

Hampshire Constabulary want to speak to three witnesses - one man and two women - who came to the aid of the victim shortly afterwards.

A 24-year-old man, from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody.

