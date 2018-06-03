Image caption The assault happened behind Guys and Dolls Tattoo and Piercing Studio in Shirley

A man has been arrested after a woman was raped behind a tattoo studio.

The victim, in her 20s, was assaulted in Howards Grove, at the back of Guys and Dolls Tattoo and Piercing Studio in Shirley, Southampton, at 01:30 BST.

Hampshire Constabulary want to speak to three witnesses - one man and two women - who came to the aid of the victim shortly afterwards.

A 24-year-old man, from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody.