Image copyright Wightlink Image caption Ferry staff formed a "human chain" to pull Bertie to safety

A puppy has been rescued from the sea after getting into difficulty while chasing seagulls.

Wightlink Ferries staff saved golden labrador, Bertie after he was spotted half-a-mile out to sea near the end of Ryde Pier, off the Isle of Wight, at about 07:00 BST.

Owner Rob Gale, from Ryde, had been out cockling when his nine-month-old dog fled.

He said ferry staff formed a "human chain" to pull Bertie back to the pier.

Image copyright Wightlink Image caption Wightlink Ferries staff members Scott Harvey, Mike Parsons (pictured) and Dave Prangnell helped save the golden labrador

Mr Gale, who Wightlink staff tracked down via social media, added: "He was chasing seagulls and ran into the water.

"I was whistling for him but under the pier sounds echo around. He couldn't work out where I was and just kept on swimming."

Rescuer Scott Harvey, said: "We gave him a few biscuits, he ran round the ticket office for a bit, then fell asleep."