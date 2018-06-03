Portsmouth care home resident rescued from fire
- 3 June 2018
A care home resident has been rescued from a fire in Portsmouth.
Three crews attended the blaze at Forest Lodge care home on Locksway Road, Milton, at about 03:10 BST.
The fire is believed to have been started deliberately, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the blaze. Hampshire Constabulary is also investigating.