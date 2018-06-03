Image copyright Google Image caption An investigation is under way into the cause of the blaze at Forest Lodge residential care home

A care home resident has been rescued from a fire in Portsmouth.

Three crews attended the blaze at Forest Lodge care home on Locksway Road, Milton, at about 03:10 BST.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the blaze. Hampshire Constabulary is also investigating.