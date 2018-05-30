Image caption Ex-Saints youth coach Bob Higgins is accused of multiple counts of indecent assault against boys

A former football coach was a "serial abuser of young teenage boys" at professional clubs, a court has heard.

Bob Higgins, 65, is accused of groping and other abuse against 24 boys, many of them trainees at Southampton and Peterborough United.

The charges, dating between 1971 and 1996, arose after the NSPCC set up a dedicated helpline to deal with sexual abuse in football, the court heard.

Mr Higgins denies 50 counts of indecent assault at Salisbury Crown Court.

Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, said: "The telephone started to ring and one name was mentioned over and over again - that of Bob Higgins."

The helpline was set up in response to publicity generated by allegations of abuse in football in a BBC TV programme, Mr Feest said.

"The young footballers came to idolise the defendant," he told the jury.

"He held supreme power over their footballing futures, a fact which he made abundantly clear to them."

Image copyright other Image caption The charges arose after the NSPCC set up a helpline to deal with sexual abuse in football

Mr Feest said if any boy complained, it put their hopes of playing professional football in "serious jeopardy".

He said the defendant was a "talented coach, spotting and nurturing many young players who went on to achieve significant success, nationally and internationally".

The abuse ranged from fondling the boys when they stayed overnight at his house to more serious sexual assaults during massages, the court heard.

Mr Higgins developed a "perverse affectionate attachment" to some boys, telling them he loved them, Mr Feest said.

The jury was given details of one boy who said he had been forced to perform a sex act on the defendant in a bedroom.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Mr Higgins has denied 50 counts of indecent assault at Salisbury Crown Court

He did not report the alleged abuse at the time "perhaps through fear", after being threatened by the defendant, Mr Feest said.

Mr Feest said many trainees felt they would not be believed because of the defendant's position and the "prevailing atmosphere at the time about this type of offending".

The "predatory paedophile" gained the trust of the boys and their parents, and acted "with near impunity", the court was told.

The jury heard Mr Higgins, from Southampton, was found not guilty at a trial for similar offences in the 1990s.

The trial continues.