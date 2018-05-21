Image copyright BMI Regional Image caption The airline flew 12 times a week from Southampton to the Bavarian capital, Munich.

Airline BMI Regional has announced it is cancelling its flights from Southampton Airport to Germany, two years after the route was launched.

It said flights would remain suspended until further notice for a "period of recruitment and training".

The airline began flying to Munich from Southampton in April 2016 with twice-daily weekday and daily weekend flights.

Southampton Airport said the withdrawal of the route was "regrettable".

At its launch, the airport said it hoped to attract business users and cruise ship passengers using the port of Southampton.

Southampton Airport's head of operations, Neil Garwood, said: "Unfortunately due to a combination of airline issues BMI regional were not able to continue with the Munich flights, which is regrettable as it was proving to be a popular destination. We hope to see BMI Regional back at Southampton Airport in the future."

A statement from the airline said: "While it undergoes a period of recruitment and training, the airline has made the decision to reduce its flying schedule in order to minimise disruption to passengers across the network."

It said passengers already booked on flights would be offered refunds.