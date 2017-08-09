Image copyright Google Image caption The Ministry of Justice said the stand-off was resolved by prison staff

Two inmates climbed on to a prison roof in a stand-off lasting more than 13 hours.

The HMP Isle of Wight prisoners accessed the roof of the Albany building in Newport at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday.

The stand-off, said to be over parole issues, ended shortly before 03:45 BST.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said officers resolved the situation "with no injuries to staff or prisoners".

Fire crews attended with an aerial ladder as a precaution.

The Prison Officers Association (POA) has called for a review of the jail's security and said the inmates were protesting over parole issues.

Mark Fairhurst of the POA said: "Prisoners gaining access to the roof shouldn't happen."

The MoJ said the incident was being investigated.