Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police said the investigation into Carl Scott's death was continuing

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body in a house has been released from his bail without charge.

The body of Carl Scott, 37, was found by a member of the public at a property in Birch Court, Winchester, on 22 March.

Police said a 58-year-old man, arrested in March and bailed until 7 June, had been released with no further action.

Detectives said the investigation into Mr Scott's death was continuing.