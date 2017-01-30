Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Nadine Burden was discovered at an address on Toronto Road

Police investigating the murder of a woman in Portsmouth have been granted more time to question two women.

Nadine Burden, 36, was found with fatal injuries at an address in Toronto Road, Fratton, at about midnight on Saturday.

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

A 52-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers have been granted an extra 36 hours to question the two women.

Image copyright Basher Eyre Image caption Officers have been granted an extra 36 hours to question the two women

The results of a post-mortem examination, which had been due to take place on Sunday, have not yet been released by police.

Det Insp Simon Baker, of Hampshire Constabulary, appealed for any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.

"I would particularly like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 22:20 GMT and midnight on Saturday night," he said.