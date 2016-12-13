Image copyright Family handout Image caption Keziah Flux-Edmonds died in hospital after she was discovered unconscious next to her father's body and the remains of the family's two dogs

A father drowned his six-year-old daughter in a bath before arranging her body on a bed with the bodies of their pet dogs, an inquest has heard.

Keziah Flux-Edmonds was found lifeless at her home in East Cowes on the Isle of Wight, in June.

Her father, Darren, 44, was found hanged in the loft after sending Keziah's mother a text message vowing to leave her with "just memories".

The inquest concluded that Keziah was unlawfully killed.

Coroner Caroline Sumeray described the "nightmare" which unfolded as "totally unforeseeable".

She told Keziah's mother Nikki: "He took everything that was precious to you. He knew what he was going to do."

Image copyright family photo Image caption At the time of Keziah's death, her mother Nikki said she had been a "child full of happiness".

The inquest heard from Mrs Flux-Edmonds that soon after she left for work on 1 June, her estranged husband texted a carefully-written message, including the words: "You've taken everything and I will leave you with just memories."

She immediately dialled 999, and police arrived at the property in Cromwell Avenue 28 minutes later to find the two bodies along with two dead pet dogs.

Keziah was lying on her bed wearing her favourite pyjamas, with her arms wrapped around the dogs. All three were dripping wet.

In a statement read to the hearing, Mrs Flux-Edmonds said: "I would never have left Keziah alone with Darren had I thought he would hurt her.

"My world is over, I have nothing left," she said.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Keziah's father Darren Flux-Edmonds, 44, hanged himself at the family home in Cromwell Avenue, East Cowes

Mr Flux-Edmonds' mother June earlier told the hearing her son had always been "a loner" with few friends, and had come to live with her in April after separating from his wife after a 12-year marriage.

The inquest heard he had suffered from "recurrent depression".

The hearing was told that, a month before the deaths, he had tried to kill himself by climbing a tree in the hope of falling asleep on a high branch with a noose around his neck.

He had been assessed by his GP as a "priority" patient two weeks before the tragedy.

A serious case review is due to be published on Thursday.