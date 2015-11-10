Image copyright FBI Image caption The FBI issued an appeal for information on Mr Giese's whereabouts

An alleged American paedophile is to remain in the UK after judges rejected an assurance his human rights would be protected in the US.

Roger Giese, 40, is wanted for trial in California, where he is accused of sexually abusing a boy under the age of 14 between 1998 and 2002.

US authorities had been given extra time by London's High Court to confirm they would not breach his human rights.

However, UK judges ruled the assurance received was "not sufficient".

Lord Justice Aikens and Mr Justice Holroyde said they would give their reasons at a later date.

Mr Giese, a former choir master who now lives in a Hampshire village under a different name, has been on the run from the FBI since 2007.

Image caption US authorities are now being given time to consider challenging the High Court ruling

The High Court wanted assurances he would not be subjected to an order for civil commitment - a form of indeterminate confinement in a secure facility - if convicted of a series of sexual offences against the boy.

Lord Justice Aikens said: "We have concluded that the assurance was not sufficient for us fully to rely on it."

Mr Giese is wanted in Orange County on 19 charges of sexual offences against a boy.

He is alleged to have befriended the boy in 1998 when he was working as a voice coach for the All-American Boys Chorus.

US authorities are now being given time to consider challenging the ruling in the Supreme Court.

Mr Giese, who was arrested by UK police last June, remains on bail.