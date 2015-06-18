Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Julie Corben "lived a life to envy anybody", her family said

The family of a motorcyclist who died after a crash have paid tribute to their "shining light".

Julie Corben was riding her Harley Davidson motorbike when she collided with a Fiat Doblo at traffic lights, in Fareham, on Monday.

Her family said: "She left us doing what made her the happiest, riding a motorbike that roared like thunder."

Ms Corben, who was in her 50s, was described as "warm hearted, kind, compassionate, funny and free".

The statement said: "Julie Corben, mum, nanny, wife, daughter, sister, auntie and friend to many, touched a huge amount of lives before her own was taken from her far too soon.

"There are no words in any dictionary to describe the pain we as a family are feeling, but the massive outpouring of love that we have received goes a long way in easing our sadness.

"Her memory will never fade and we are proud to have had her in our lives."

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened opposite the Oast and Squire pub in Fareham

Police are continuing to investigate the crash at the junction in The Avenue, Fareham, on Monday, about 13:00 BST and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.