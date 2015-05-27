Image copyright Daniel Ubertini Image caption Eyewitness Daniel Ubertini had been watching the boat and photographed it as it crashed

A teenager who was critically injured when the powerboat he was training in crashed and overturned in the Solent is expected to make a full recovery.

Simon Dredge was travelling in the prototype boat alongside his father Peter, a champion speedboat racer.

He suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash off Hamble, Hampshire, on 13 May.

Powerboat company Vector World said the vessel was on its first test run at the time.

A spokeswoman said: "Vector World is pleased to report that following the recent testing incident in the VR40 powerboat on the Solent, crew member Simon Dredge continues to make positive progress and is expected to make a full recovery."

Peter Dredge, powerboat racer Simon Wood-Power and engineer Lee Hurst were all taken to Southampton General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries after the crash.

A joint investigation is being carried out by Hampshire Police's marine unit and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.