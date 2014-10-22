Image caption Following the fire police stood guard outside the house

A woman and two children have been rescued from a house fire in Gosport.

The blaze, which was blocking the front door of the semi-detached house, in The Crossways off Forton Road, started shortly after 04:00 BST.

Firefighters had to pitch ladders at the side of the house to rescue the children and the woman trapped inside from a bedroom window.

All three were taken to hospital suffering the effects of inhaling smoke but their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is being investigated jointly by police and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.