Image copyright Presser Image caption The follow-up to Benefits Street will be filmed in the Bevois area of Southampton

The team behind the television show Benefits Street has confirmed it will film a follow-up series on immigration in Southampton.

The Channel 4 show, with the working title Immigration Street, will be shown next year.

The six-part series will be filmed on Derby Road in the Bevois area of the city.

Channel 4 called it "an ethnically diverse street where the majority of residents were not born in the UK".

'Emotive issue'

Benefits Street, which followed the lives of people living on a Birmingham street, was a ratings hit but was criticised for its portrayal of people living on the breadline.

Image copyright Google maps Image caption Derby Road in Southampton is an "ethnically diverse street" according to Channel 4

There were more than 900 complaints about the show, which prompted discussion in Parliament.

Watchdog Ofcom said the broadcaster did not breach any of its responsibilities under the broadcasting code.

Channel 4's head of documentaries, Nick Mirsky, said: "Immigration is clearly an emotive issue dominating British politics and debates right now.

"Although the experience of the changes brought about by immigration will be different from place to place, we expect many of the themes that emerge from following life on Derby Road will resonate across the country."