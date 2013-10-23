In pictures: No Man's Land sea fort becomes Solent hotel

  • 23 October 2013

A second sea fort in the Solent undergoes a major refurbishment to transform it into a hotel and entertainment venue.

  • No Man's Land Fort

    A 19th Century fort in the Solent is due to be opened as a hotel in 2014. It will be the second sea fort to be brought back into use by owners Clarenco.

  • Helipads at No Man's Land Fort

    No Man's Land Fort is about 1.5 miles (2.2km) off the Isle of Wight and is only accessible by sea or private helicopter.

  • No Man's Land Fort

    It was built between 1867 and 1880 and is one of four sea forts intended to protect Portsmouth from a perceived threat of invasion.

  • Old broken piano

    The fort once housed more than 70 soldiers but since being sold by the Ministry of Defence in the 1980s, it was used as a luxury hideaway. It still contains tantalising clues about how guests spent their time.

  • No Man's Land Fort lighthouse

    The lighthouse tower is one of many features of the fort being refurbished to provide entertainment space for guests.

  • Basement tunnels at No Man's Land Fort

    The network of tunnels and former store rooms in the basement will eventually become the location for a laser tag war game called Fort Wars.

  • Glass roof on No Man's Land Fort

    Features planned for the deck area around the glass-covered atrium include a stationary double-decker bus and London taxi, as well as a red phone box.

  • Bedroom at Spitbank

    The neighbouring Spitbank Fort has been operating since 2012. Spitbank, which is a third of the size of No Man's Land, has eight bedrooms built within the former gun emplacements and windows installed where the cannon once pointed out to sea.

  • Passenger boat to No Man's Land Fort

    The owners also plan to open a third sea fort as a visitor attraction. Similar in size to No Man's Land Fort, Horse Sand Fort will be turned into a time capsule museum to show what it was like in the 19th Century.

