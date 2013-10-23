In pictures: No Man's Land sea fort becomes Solent hotel
A 19th Century fort in the Solent is due to be opened as a hotel in 2014. It will be the second sea fort to be brought back into use by owners Clarenco.
No Man's Land Fort is about 1.5 miles (2.2km) off the Isle of Wight and is only accessible by sea or private helicopter.
It was built between 1867 and 1880 and is one of four sea forts intended to protect Portsmouth from a perceived threat of invasion.
The fort once housed more than 70 soldiers but since being sold by the Ministry of Defence in the 1980s, it was used as a luxury hideaway. It still contains tantalising clues about how guests spent their time.
The lighthouse tower is one of many features of the fort being refurbished to provide entertainment space for guests.
The network of tunnels and former store rooms in the basement will eventually become the location for a laser tag war game called Fort Wars.
Features planned for the deck area around the glass-covered atrium include a stationary double-decker bus and London taxi, as well as a red phone box.
The neighbouring Spitbank Fort has been operating since 2012. Spitbank, which is a third of the size of No Man's Land, has eight bedrooms built within the former gun emplacements and windows installed where the cannon once pointed out to sea.
The owners also plan to open a third sea fort as a visitor attraction. Similar in size to No Man's Land Fort, Horse Sand Fort will be turned into a time capsule museum to show what it was like in the 19th Century.