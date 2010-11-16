A masked robber threatened a shop worker with a metal bar when he raided a shop on the Isle of Wight.

The man burst into Hunnyhill Stores, Newport, at 2000 GMT on Monday when he confronted the female member of staff.

The robber, who was wearing a red and white face mask, made off with £300 and fled the scene on foot.

Detectives said the woman was not injured but was left upset and shaken. They are appealing for witnesses to come forward.