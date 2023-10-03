Man robbed of e-scooter in Gloucester at knifepoint
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was held at knifepoint and robbed of his e-scooter.
Police were called to the canal path on Llanthony Road near Gloucester Docks shortly after 21:45 BST on Monday, after a man was approached by two teenagers.
The victim was hit with a metal pole, threatened with a knife and robbed.
A teenager is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon
The two suspects were described as wearing all black clothing, and approached the man near Gloucestershire College.
Investigating officers believe those involved are known to each other. Enquires are ongoing and police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
