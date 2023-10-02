Gloucester protest held over sudden closure of GL1 leisure centre
- Published
Former staff members have held a protest over the sudden closure of a leisure centre and sports park.
The GL1 building and Oxstalls Tennis Centre were closed on Friday after charitable trust Aspire, which was running the buildings on behalf of the council, went into liquidation.
The trust said it had faced challenging conditions over the years.
A former swimming teacher at the protest said people would "suffer" as a result of the closure.
"Every day that this building remains shut is putting people out. It's just not fair," said Sydney Curtis.
"People are going to suffer because of this. It breaks my heart to think about it," she added.
More than 150 people have lost their jobs as a result of the closure and it is feared the facilities might not reopen for a year.
Aspire's decision has come as a shock to council chiefs, who had an agreement in principle for the charity to continue running the services until September 2024.
"We have worked with Aspire to try to support them with their financial challenges and reduce costs as well as committing to ongoing financial support," a council spokesperson said.
Councillors are now calling for an extraordinary general meeting of the council to discuss the closure.
Liberal Democrat councillor Jeremy Hilton said: "The next meeting of the city council is not due to be held until 16 November.
"That is simply too long to wait for councillors to be able to quiz the Conservative administration about what has gone wrong.
"The residents of Gloucester deserve answers and cannot be without these facilities for a year."
And Labour's parliamentary candidate Alex McIntyre said: "We want to see this facility and Oxstalls Sports Park taken back into council control until a long time solution can be found."
Andrew Lewis, Gloucester City Council's cabinet member for culture and leisure said it was "very disappointing and quite a shock" to hear about the leisure centre's closure.
Mr Lewis told BBC Radio Gloucestershire the council had been expecting Aspire to sign another one year contract and offered them money to complete necessary building works.
The Aspire Sports and Cultural Trust Board said it had made the decision to go into liquidation "as we believe we are no longer able to operate legally in the way that we would wish.".
"As a registered charity, trustees have a legal duty to only trade if council funding is assured and risk is controlled," they added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk