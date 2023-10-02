Gloucester railway station car park to close for improvements
- Published
A car park at a railway station will close this week for building works.
The southern car park at Gloucester railway station will close from 5 October to all traffic from Bruton Way and Metz Way.
The £6m building work will redevelop the station forecourt, car park and subway in order to improve accessibility, Network Rail said.
Parking will continue to be available in the northern car park on Great Western Road.
Pedestrian and cycle access will be available via a segregated walkway which can be accessed from Bruton Way.
'Welcoming for everyone'
Network Rail's project sponsor, Robin Basu, said: "This next stage of the multi-million-pound project builds on the ongoing work to improve accessibility at Gloucester station.
"Effective, accessible transport links are vital and we will continue to work with GWR and other partners to ensure Gloucester station is accessible and welcoming for everyone."
The work will see improvements to the subway, as part of the multi-million pound project.
This includes removing the blind corner in the subway and making it step free so that it is fully accessible.
The subway continues to be closed during the work and is not set to reopen until the spring.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk