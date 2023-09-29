Duran Duran's Andy Taylor to give charity concert in Cotswolds
- Published
Duran Duran's Andy Taylor and other leading musicians will raise money for a cancer charity at a concert next month.
He will join Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin, Andrew Ridgeley of Wham!, David Palmer of ABC, Ella Henderson and guitarist Phil X.
They will play some of their greatest hits to selected guests.
The event will take place at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds on 21 October.
Andy Taylor was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2018. The 62-year-old guitarist and singer has since sought to raise awareness of the condition.
Funds raised will go to the Cancer Awareness Trust, which is looking to develop a new platform where people can easily access information about the disease.
Mr Taylor said: "I felt lost and frustrated by my diagnosis. I was unclear on my options and what I should do.
"Prostate cancer is one of the biggest killers of men despite multiple ways to get tested, easily, and then treated appropriately.
"People need to be able to find this information fast and easily. It exists, it's just difficult to find.
"There also needs to be a revolution in men's healthcare about prostate cancer, a breaking down of the stigmas associated with getting tested."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk