Gloucester GL1 leisure centre closes as council pulls funding
A leisure centre is closing with the loss of more than 150 jobs.
The announcement to close Gloucester's GL1 Leisure Centre and Oxstalls Sports Park comes after Gloucester City Council pulled its funding.
The centre was being run by charity Aspire, on behalf of the council.
"We recognise it has been extremely difficult for leisure centres across the country and we understand the pressures the trust has faced," a council spokesperson said.
"We have worked with Aspire to try to support them with their financial challenges and reduce costs as well as committing to ongoing financial support."
The facilities will close later and may not reopen for a year.
It means the Bruton Way gym and a swimming pool will be out of action, along with the tennis courts, outdoor sports pitches and all other Aspire-run facilities at Oxstalls.
The decision has come as a shock to council chiefs, who had an agreement in principle for the charity to continue running the services until September 2024.
"We are disappointed Aspire did not feel it was able to continue beyond September and understand this was a difficult decision," the council spokesperson continued.
"We are aware of the impact this will have on staff and the people who use these facilities, and we're doing everything we can to find another provider to secure the service's long-term future."
Concerns over the condition of facilities at the centre's swimming pool were raised by parents and councillors in July.
The Aspire Sports and Cultural Trust Board said it had reached the end of their 15-year contract.
The trustees said that as a charity they have faced some "challenging conditions" over the past few years.
"We have now taken the incredibly difficult decision to wind up the charity and to go into liquidation as we believe we are no longer able to operate legally in the way that we would wish," the trustees added.
"As a registered charity, trustees have a legal duty to only trade if council funding is assured and risk is controlled.
"We'd like to thank our staff who have consistently gone above and beyond, as well as our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the last 15 years."
