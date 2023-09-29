Gloucester pop-up shop offers repairs for household objects
- Published
A new pop-up repair shop has opened, giving people the chance to get household objects and clothing fixed.
Over the next couple of days, the store in the Kingswalk shopping centre, Gloucester, is offering repairs for anyone walking in.
Ben from Churcham, one of the customers, said: "It's brilliant, I wish we had a place like this that was open all the time."
The shop will be open until Sunday.
Ben told BBC Radio Gloucestershire: "I picked up this alarm clock that was dropped on the floor and stopped working. It's been like that for over a year.
"I brought it in, and this gentleman here has been absolutely incredible. I'll be able to get up early in the mornings now."
Around 22 million items of fixable furniture, 11,000 busted bikes and 28 million trashed toys are thrown away in the UK each year.
Councillor David Gray, cabinet member for environment and planning, said: "There are so many ways to repair items in Gloucestershire, through our excellent network of repair cafes, all the local businesses that provide repairs and now through finding out more at our pop-hub and workshops.
"I would encourage people to visit the pop-up hub to get some tips on making repairs. It's a great way to save money and reduce waste, which will help the environment and create a greener Gloucestershire."
