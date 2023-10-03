'Devoted' teacher's legacy to Cheltenham's National Star College pupils
A new fund to provide more opportunities to young people with disabilities has been launched.
It is named after the former principal of National Star College in Cheltenham, Kathryn Rudd OBE.
She was working on getting the fund set up before she died in August 2023, wanting to "level the playing field."
The plan is to make expensive new technologies, equipment and resources more widely available to young people with disabilities.
One of the pieces of life-changing equipment the Kathryn Rudd Opportunity Fund can help with is the "Innowalk" - a cross trainer for people who can't walk but that still improves the cardiovascular system.
Ms Rudd was described as "devoted" to her work, receiving her OBE in 2014 for services in further education.
When she died, the Chief Executive of National Star College, Lynette Barrett, said: "Kathryn devoted her career to supporting young people with complex disabilities and learning difficulties and ensuring they received the educational opportunities and the support they needed to reach their potential."
In a message left behind by Kathryn Rudd, she said the "legacy for new generations is hugely important to me.
"I have had the great honour of working alongside amazing young people as principal at The National Star College.
"I've seen directly the power of newly developed innovation and technology on the lives of young people and their families."
