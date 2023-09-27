Cheltenham Queensbridge House care home rated 'inadequate'
- Published
A care home which provides support for vulnerable people been given an "inadequate" safety rating.
Queensbridge House is a residential care home in Cheltenham which provides personal care to up to 27 people.
Following safety concerns from a previous inspection, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated the service as "needs improvement" on 14 June.
It received a "good" rating for effectiveness and "outstanding" rating for caring.
The BBC has requested comment from Queensbridge House.
The service cares for older people with dementia, acts as a half-way house for young people coming out of prison and supports young people with complex mental health.
The inspection in June was a targeted inspection to review the immediate actions taken by the provider to improve the safety of the service following the last inspection in May.
Admissions and referral
In June, an inspector found the provider had not adhered to their admissions and referral policy regarding the admission of people with mental health needs.
This had resulted in the admission of some people with behaviour and risks, which the provider's policy stated the service could not meet.
However, people on the mental health unit told inspectors they felt safe and well supported.
Inspectors said they spoke with the relatives of people who lived on the dementia care unit, who said their relative was safe and the care provided benefited them and suited their needs.
The CQC will review the action plan from the provider in relation to the last inspection to understand what they will do to improve the standards of quality and safety.