Cheltenham gas leak shows dire state of energy sector - Green Party
A gas leak that could be seen from space is an example of the "dire state of the UK's energy sector", the Green Party says.
The methane leak occurred at a gas main operated by Wales and West Utilities in Cheltenham in March.
The amount leaked could have powered 7,500 homes for a year.
Green Party representatives in Cheltenham said it could have been avoided if energy firms prioritised repairs over shareholder dividends.
The leak was detected by University of Leeds in March with the help of specialist satellites.
Daniel Wilson, the Green Party's parliamentary candidate for Cheltenham, said the methane leak was "just another example of the dire state of the UK energy sector".
"The people of Cheltenham pay ever higher energy bills just to see failures like this happen in our area," he added.
"Such events could be avoided if repairs were conducted before energy company shareholders were paid dividends. Why are those companies not being forced to invest in the supply infrastructure?
"This in turn would create jobs and stop events like this being repeated. It is time to consider, as the Green Party proposes, renationalising our utilities."
A Wales and West Utilities spokesman said: "We are driven by quality and safety improvements, and since 2002 have committed to investing in a 30-year programme to upgrade old metal pipes at a cost of £1.4m every week which so far has removed 3m tonnes of carbon.
"With over 35,000km of pipes, our mains replacement programme is a significant undertaking but it is necessary to sustain and improve the integrity of the network and to prepare for the future delivery of greener alternatives to natural gas including biomethane and hydrogen."
