Cheltenham man's cancer operation cancelled due to strike
A family fears a cancer patient may not have long to live after his operation was cancelled due to NHS strikes.
David Jenkins was due to have his bladder removed in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, on Wednesday.
But the 72-year old from Hereford was told the procedure would have to be rescheduled due to a doctors' strike.
The medical director of Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has apologised for the postponement of the surgery.
Both consultants and junior doctors took industrial action on Wednesday. NHS guidance is for hospitals to prioritise cancer procedures on strike days, as well as emergency care.
Mr Jenkins' stepdaughter, Milly Tofield, told the BBC her stepdad had been put on the waiting list to have his bladder removed and have a stoma bag put in on 25 July.
She said they had raised a complaint, but a date had still not been set for Mr Jenkins' rescheduled operation.
"They have him on their cancellation list but still no date and we could be looking at November due to more strikes coming up in October too.
"Due to him having a bad reaction to treatment, he's recently lost a lot of weight and is in so much pain daily.
"All of us are worried that the NHS will just let him die. He lost his daughter to cervical cancer at the age of 30 and now is worried he will end up dead too.
"The government need to give these surgeons a pay rise to stop these strikes because people are dying," she said.
Despite this, Ms Tofield and Mr Jenkins' wife still sympathise with striking doctors.
"I just want the government or somebody to do something to stop the strike because people like Dave unfortunately might end up losing their lives because of it.
"Sadly, we don't think he will be alive in November due to having no chemo or other treatments for a few months," Ms Tofield said.
The government has not negotiated with the BMA over its pay claim of 35% for junior doctors and an above inflation rise for consultants for more than 100 days. It describes the pay demands as "unreasonable".
'Really sorry'
Professor Mark Pietroni, director for safety and medical director at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We are really sorry that David's planned surgery with our urology specialists had to be postponed, and our teams are working to reschedule the operation as a priority.
"The industrial action has had an impact on patient care, despite the commitment and our best efforts to keep this to a minimum, and we are keen to see a national resolution."
"We know that any delay for treatment is distressing and upsetting for those waiting for care. We will continue to support David and his family in his ongoing care and are liaising with them closely."
