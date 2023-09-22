Cotswolds tourist information centres under threat of closure
- Published
There are fears over the future of tourist information centres across the Cotswolds after civic chiefs rejected calls for a rethink over funding cuts.
A petition was presented to Cotswold District Council on Wednesday calling on it to reverse the planned cuts.
Councillor Len Wilkins, who sits on Bourton-on-the-Water Parish Council, said the move would be the "death knell" for the centres.
Council chiefs said they were facing a "significant financial challenge".
It was decided in July the £54,000 annual support to visitor information centres in Bourton-on-the-Water, Chipping Campden, Stow-on-the-Wold and Tetbury would stop.
The funding is due to come to an end on 30 September and opposition councillors fear it will lead to the closure of the centres in Chipping Campden and Bourton-on-the-Water.
Conservative group leader Tom Stowe presented the petition signed by more than 2,400 people to the liberal democrat council leader Joe Harris, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Tourism is the lifeblood of the Cotswolds," he said.
"It is one of the district's largest industries providing thousands of jobs and contributing massively to retail hospitality and other sectors.
"It is only fair that Cotswold District Council pay a contribution towards the running costs of the visitor information centres across the district to ensure they are viable going forward."
Fellow Tory councillor Mr Wilkins, who sits on Bourton-on-the-Water Parish Council alongside the visitor information centre's current manager, said it will close without the funding.
He said: "They've looked for other sources of income, the parish council's precept is insufficient to cover it.
"This fund you gave them was vital to keep them going."
Deputy leader and finance cabinet member Mike Evemy, who put forward the Liberal Democrat group's resolution, said the council is facing a significant financial challenge over the medium-term with a budget gap of £5m and a forecast overspend of £448,000 in its 2023/24 revenue budget.
"The council therefore needs to take action to bring its income and expenditure into line," he said.
"The council therefore resolves to take no additional action in response to this petition."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk