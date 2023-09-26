Cheltenham: Call for crackdown on 'dangerous' illegal e-bikes
Safety concerns have been raised after a reported increase in the use of illegal modified electric bikes by balaclava-clad drug dealers.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said it is aware of the issue in Cheltenham and would aim to seize and dispose of bikes that fail to comply with guidelines.
Police said the bikes are being driven dangerously at more than 30mph.
Gloucester county councillor David Willingham said there needs to be a "crackdown on the problem".
"What we have in St Mark's and St Peter's, and probably quite a few other areas, is balaclava-clad drug dealers riding these bikes indiscriminately on pavements and down the road," he said.
"Can more pressure be put on the police and possibly the Government to tackle this issue."
Mr Willingham added, they are being ridden in a "highly dangerous fashion" both on the street and on routes such as the Honeybourne Line.
'Encourage anti-social behaviour'
The force said use of the illegal motors encourages anti-social behaviour and found they break guidelines by exceeding the 250 watts limit allowed on electrically assisted pedal cycles (EAPCs).
"There are three elements for a legal EAPC which is to have a maximum power of 250 watts, have pedals fitted to propel the bike and to not be able to travel faster than 15.5mph," a spokesperson said.
"This means that the bicycles or transporters function in the same way as motorbikes so need to comply with the Road Traffic Act and be licensed, insured and registered."
Any bikes which fail to comply can be seized and disposed of under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.
Councillor Dave Norman said the issue will be put forward at an upcoming road safety communications and campaign planning meeting.
Gloucestershire police encourage anyone with information about those riding illegally modified electric bikes to report this so appropriate action can be taken.
