Fountain of water erupts on Gloucestershire Airport airfield
- Published
An airport has been affected by water main issues, causing a fountain of water to erupt near the runway.
A water pipe at Gloucestershire Airport burst on Wednesday and a 30m-high fountain of water erupted on the airfield.
The airport's crosswind and grass runways are closed while the issue is fixed by Severn Trent.
A spokesperson for the water firm said: "We're sorry for any disruption caused following an issue with an air valve."
Gloucestershire Airport confirmed the valve on the 24-inch water main was accidentally damaged by a third-party contractor working on the field.
A spokesperson for Severn Trent added: "Our teams worked through the night and remain onsite this morning working on plans to safely isolate the pipe.
"Due to the size of the pipe, where it is on the network and being highly pressurised, it's an extremely complicated process to isolate while keeping everyone's water supply on - which is always our priority.
"That said, our teams are making good progress, and expect to have the pipe isolated, with the valve fixed and everything returned to normal later."
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Airport added: "While the airport's crosswind and grass runways are closed, the airport's main runway remains open and for all intents and purposes it's business as usual today."
They added no one neighbouring the airport should experience any issues.
