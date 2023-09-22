Revamped Gloucester garden looks like 'wasteland' - councillor
- Published
A public garden looks like a "scruffy mess", despite recently being redeveloped to deter antisocial behaviour, a councillor has said.
The Wellington Parade Garden, better known as the Rose Garden, reopened in Gloucester in October 2022.
However councillor Jeremy Hilton said the garden still looked like a "wasteland".
In response, council leader Richard Cook said volunteers had been litter picking and weeding the site weekly.
The park had developed a reputation for antisocial behaviour, with residents complaining of drunk people shouting, being abusive towards residents and urinating in public.
It was redeveloped after public consultation to discourage street drinkers from congregating there in the evening.
But Mr Hilton has now told Gloucester City Council leaders the experiment of using volunteers to maintain the garden had failed.
"Returning from holiday at the end of August, I came here and it was full of weed and grass," he said.
"It looks like a wasteland. Nothing has been done to improve the garden whatsoever.
"The garden isn't cared for and looks like a scruffy mess."
Mr Hilton asked if the council could use its contractors Ubico to take over responsibility of maintaining the public space.
However, Mr Cook said using Ubico was not possible under the current contract.
He explained there had been several staff changes at the charity which maintained the garden, which had impacted on the delivery of garden maintenance.
Mr Cook said a group of asylum seekers living in Gloucester had also shown interest in tidying up the garden.