Cotswold metal detectorist discovers Roman swords
- Published
Two rare Roman cavalry swords have been discovered by a metal detectorist.
Found by Glenn Manning during a metal detectorist rally in March, the swords, which also had remnants of their wooden scabbards, were found in the north of the Cotswolds.
They have since been taken to the Corinium Museum in Cirencester to be preserved.
Museum Director Emma Stuart said: "It's an incredibly important find and one that should excite everybody."
"These two swords are testimony to presence of Roman military in the north of the Cotswold District," she added.
Professor Simon James from Leicester University said the weapons, which are believed to be middle imperial Roman swords and were found alongside a broken copper alloy bowl, are commonly referred to as "spatha" and were likely to be in use by the 160s, through the later Second Century and far into the Third Century AD.
The length also suggests they are cavalry weapons or weapons intended to be used on horseback.
With help from Historic England, the swords will go for further analysis under X-ray and an archaeological excavation and assessment at the dig site in the north of the Cotswolds may follow.
Cotswold District Council Cabinet Member for Leisure, Culture and Health, Cllr Paul Hodgkinson said the "truly remarkable archaeological find" shows "what an incredibly deep history" the area has.
