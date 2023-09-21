New Gloucestershire 'Kind Spaces' support the bereaved
New group sessions in public spaces are helping people deal with grief.
The charity Sue Ryder opened Grief Kind Spaces in Cheltenham and Gloucester, after research found 86% of people felt alone in their bereavement.
Elise Hoadley, service director for Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice, said people had described the sessions as being "a life saver".
The scheme is looking to recruit more volunteers so it can expand its services across Gloucestershire.
The charity surveyed 8,500 people who had been bereaved, who told them how important it was for them to be able to access more informal support within their communities.
"People have expressed that they felt so alone, and now they have made new friends," added Ms Hoadley.
She explained the Grief Kind spaces, which are free, are open for "anybody from the age of 18 and older from all walks of life".
"Whether they have been known to Sue Ryder or or not, whether they have had a loved one or a pet die, because grief affects people in so many different ways."
The scheme is part of a national initiative by the charity.
"The idea is that people come along into a very informal, very friendly, very warm environment, just to meet other people and to talk," added Ms Hoadley.
Katie Holmes, also from Leckhampton Court Hospice, said: "Quite often people feel they are a burden speaking about their grief to friends or family, but our Grief Kind Spaces help remove that feeling."The volunteer-run sessions are held at the Roots, Coffee, and Community Café in Gloucester and at the John Lewis café in Cheltenham, on Tuesday mornings.
Following their success, the charity is planning to open a third Grief Kind Space in Gloucester Quays to be run in the evenings.
