Arrest after woman shot in head with air rifle in Stonehouse
A man has been arrested after a woman aged in her 70s was shot in the head with an air rifle.
She was outside a property in Gloucester Road, Stonehouse, with her husband between 17:50 and 18:10 BST on 14 September when she was injured.
An air pellet was removed from the back of her head at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and she is recovering at home.
A 22-year-old man from Stonehouse has been arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH with intent.
He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Gloucestershire Police have appealed for witnesses.
