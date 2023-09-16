Two die in A38 crash involving car and horse-and-trap
Two people have died following a collision involving a car and a horse-and-trap.
Gloucestershire Police said the incident happened at about 23:35 BST on Friday on the A38 north of junction 1 of the M50.
Two men from Worcestershire, who were riding in the trap, and the horse were declared dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle involved, a blue Volkswagen Golf, is not believed to have been injured.
Closures remain in place at the junction and towards Upton while a full investigation into the circumstances is carried out, Gloucestershire Police added.
Anybody who may have been in the area at the time is being asked to contact the force.
