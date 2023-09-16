Gloucestershire student guilty of raping woman in her room
A former engineering student has been found guilty of twice raping a young woman student at her home.
Matthew Dickens, 25, was convicted on Friday after a five-day trial at Gloucester Crown Court.
The trial was told Dickens, of Winchcombe, near Cheltenham, met his victim via Snapchat in January.
After the jury took two hours to come to its guilty verdicts, Judge Rupert Lowe bailed Dickens ahead of sentencing on 12 October.
Prosecutor Giles Nelson told the trial that Dickens, a student at the University of Gloucestershire, was invited to visit a female student he had met via Snapchat.
The pair went to a bar but only stayed there for about 10 minutes before returning.
"The woman, who was intoxicated, doesn't have any recollection of returning," added Mr Nelson. "But when she came to Dickens was still present. She presumed she had invited him in. There had been no discussion between them about having sex."
Mr Nelson said the victim then remembers waking up in a "state of undress" with Dickens having sex with her.
"She is adamant she told Dickens to stop what he was doing as he was not wearing a condom. She continued to tell Dickens to 'stop' but he ignored this. He then put his hands around her throat to such a point that she couldn't breathe."
The next day, the woman went to hospital with a friend, and then told police what had happened.
Dickens was arrested and gave a prepared statement during police interview in which he denied all allegations.
Barrister Jerry Hayes, defending Dickens, said sex between the two students was consensual throughout.
The court was told this was Dickens' second conviction for sex offending.
