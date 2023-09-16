A38 near Upton remains closed after 'serious collision'
The A38 in Gloucestershire remains closed after a "serious collision" overnight.
Gloucestershire Police said the incident involved two vehicles and happened at about 23:35 BST on Friday north of junction 1 of the M50.
Closures are in place at the junction and also on the A38 towards Upton, and are likely to remain in place for much of Saturday, the force added.
Anyone who was in the area at the time has been asked to contact police.
