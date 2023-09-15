Man skates from London to Stroud for new skatepark
- Published
A Gloucestershire man has roller-skated from London to Brimscombe, near Stroud.
Si Coburn, 39, left a Kensington skateshop on a pair of brand-new inline skates at 06:00 BST on Wednesday.
He arrived into Brimscombe later that day, at 19:00 BST, after skating 110-miles (177km) and having raised over £4,000 to build a new RUSH skatepark.
Mr Coburn used to coach at the former RUSH skatepark, which was knocked down two years ago to make way for housing.
He told Radio Gloucester: "It would just be amazing to see a new skatepark built, and one that's going to be even bigger and better anyway."
"Lots of the community were really behind what I was doing."
"There were so many positives of having that public space there. Kids were getting involved and adults were getting fitter."
Mr Coburn explained that many young people and former patrons of the park turned out on Wednesday evening to skate the last mile with him.
He also expressed that there was a drop in anti-social behaviour in the area when the former park was built.
The RUSH skatepark opened at Brimscombe Port in 2013 and gained an international reputation with Olympic medallists training there.
The proposed site for the new park is on available land by the A38 south of Quedgely - near Whitminster.
Mr Coburn expressed his desire to see a new 'state-of-the-art' and 'Olympic' standard reincarnation of the RUSH.
In July, Mr Coburn skated 100-miles (160km) in 24 hours around the Le Mans racetrack in France.
For this challenge, he was followed his dad and a safety car, which took him past Heathrow, Maidenhead, Lechlade and Cirencester.
Mr Coburn said: "My dad was behind me on his motorbike and he clocked me going 30mph down a hill at one point.
"I want to thank everyone for donating and all the help and support they've given me."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Rush skatepark prev ; New skatepark would make teen 'feel whole again'