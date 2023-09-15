Step forward for DEEP underwater research site
Plans to use a former diving site as a research unit to develop underwater technology have moved a step forward.
DEEP, an ocean technology and exploration firm, is working at the former National Diving and Activity Centre in Tidenham, Gloucestershire.
It says its aim is for a "permanent human presence" under oceans from 2027.
The local council has now given permission for portacabins to be brought on site.
DEEP said the temporary structures would allow activity at the site to commence while the permanent scheme is designed and built.
The company said it initially wants to develop technology that will allow scientists to live underwater at depths of up to 200m (656ft) for up to 28 days at a time.
The Day House Quarry will be used to test out equipment like submersibles.
Speaking earlier this month, DEEP president Steve Etherton said the company's work would help scientists "understand" oceans.
"We need to preserve the oceans. To do that we need to understand them.
"The oceans sit at the centre of many of the generational challenges the world is facing, and they also offer opportunities we have not even begun to comprehend," he said.
Forest of Dean District councillors and staff recently visited the site to to view the plans and the work carried out so far.
